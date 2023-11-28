Unable to uninstall Vivaldi on Mac
Hi all,
Using MacOS 0.15.7.
I installed Vivaldi on an external SSD card.
It is proving impossible to remove. It tells me to check for any locked files. This is crazy, there are literally hundreds of them.
I moved Vivaldi to my local apps folder - it can be deleted from there. However, it still leaves a Vivaldi app on my external drive. How do I get rid of it?
Cheers.
SereneSorcerer
Since you mentioned there are locked files, you'll need to unlock them. You can do this by right-clicking on the Vivaldi app on your external SSD, selecting 'Get Info,' and then unchecking the 'Locked' checkbox at the bottom of the info window.
If there are many locked files within the Vivaldi application folder, you might have to do this for each file, which can be tedious.
Interestingly, a friend of mine encountered a similar problem and managed to resolve it.
Managed to do this.
SereneSorcerer
That's great! I'm glad to be helpful!