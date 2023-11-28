Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
ステキなブラウザーをありがとうございます♪
さて、タブをブックマークすると
ブックマークの最下段に「保存されたタブ」が作られます。
最下段から移動させるのは少々手間なので、もし可能なら、
・現在開いているブックマークの段や
・任意のフォルダーや
・ブックマーク バーなどにも
保存先を指定できると嬉しいのですが、現状では無理ですよね？
