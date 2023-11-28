Creating a new folder on the IMAP server -- Option does not seem to be available
lavanyadeepak
Vivaldi does not seem to be offering a facility to create a new folder on the IMAP server. There are options to delete, unsubscribe etc though.
Version Information:
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 466bd0fb585dd560c1628c579ab8bee0e7174e68
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 11.8.172.17
mib3berlin
@lavanyadeepak
Hi, do you mean with the web client or the Vivaldi mail client?
The client does not support this, you need to open mail.vivaldi.net and create it there:
lavanyadeepak
Not just Vivaldi's IMAP account but I am also looking at the ability to manage the folders on any IMAP server.
In the panel, when you right-click on an account there is an option Create Folder. Does that work?
mib3berlin
@lavanyadeepak
The solution @sgunhouse mention work on other IMAP server.
Tested on Freenet and Gmail but it take some time until they appear, for Freenet I had to restart Vivaldi.
