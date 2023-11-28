Hi forum!

Since I've downloaded the most recent snapshot, Vivaldi has started crashing when I try to submit a credit card payment as part of a checkout process on multiple web sites, such as Namecheap. I do not use Vivaldi Sync but do use uMatrix. I tried with uMatrix filtering on and off. Transactions work fine in Chromium 119.0.6045.159 (openSUSE Build) stable (64-bit). When Vivaldi crashes, the transaction does not complete.

The crash seems to happen every time I try to finish checking out, but I'm not sure how to fully test it as I don't want to accidentally finish a check out that I don't want! I was able to collect crash reports.

Snapshot has been quite stable for me for a long time but this is an annoying one! Hopefully it can be fixed in the next snapshot.