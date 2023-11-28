Crash when checking out (submitting payment) on multiple web sites, Vivaldi 6.5.3201.4 / openSUSE 15.5
Hi forum!
Since I've downloaded the most recent snapshot, Vivaldi has started crashing when I try to submit a credit card payment as part of a checkout process on multiple web sites, such as Namecheap. I do not use Vivaldi Sync but do use uMatrix. I tried with uMatrix filtering on and off. Transactions work fine in Chromium 119.0.6045.159 (openSUSE Build) stable (64-bit). When Vivaldi crashes, the transaction does not complete.
The crash seems to happen every time I try to finish checking out, but I'm not sure how to fully test it as I don't want to accidentally finish a check out that I don't want! I was able to collect crash reports.
Snapshot has been quite stable for me for a long time but this is an annoying one! Hopefully it can be fixed in the next snapshot.
mib3berlin
@mtgibbs
Hi, this is a reported bug in the snapshot:
VB-101925
Crash while trying to perform online transaction
I could not reproduce it on my Opensuse box but is confirmed and has high priority.
Check the bug number in the next change logs.
Cheers, mib
Excellent, thank you! Good timing with cyber monday