Hi Petertran,

I am not able to see your video, but I think I can understand what is happening without needing to see it.

It sounds like you probably have some malware installed on your computer. Malware can pretend to be whatever executable it wants to be (it can call itself with the same name as another executable on your computer, to trick you into trusting it). Malware can also modify an existing executable, so that it runs whenever you run the other application. It can also be installed as a browser extension, and can use web workers or frames to start new child processes which run as part of the browser.

It sounds like malware that is designed to use your computer to run a processor intensive task, so perhaps a crypto miner.

Either way, if there is malware on your computer, you need to remove it from your computer. We have generic instructions for removing malware here:

https://vivaldi.com/security/common-questions/#advert-popups

There is one other possibility; the malware could be part of a web page (eg. running in a worker thread so it gets its own process). This could be in one of the tabs that you have open, or in a web panel (if you use web panels). It is common for websites that have been hacked, to have this sort of junk on them. The fix is easy; close the tab, or remove the web panel. If you work out which one it is, contact the website owners, and tell them about their website having malware on it.

Good luck with your investigations.