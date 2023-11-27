Search engine for private mode is locked to Startpage
I installed a Windows 10 from scratch and Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 64 bit; now the default search engine for private mode is always Startpage, no matter what I specify in settings (I mean the search box near the address bar).
Is this a known problem ? Not that I have something against Startpage, but I just want to set there whatever I want.
After the extremely annoying bug on that search box in that the search string disappears on each search, now that's another bug ?
Pesala Ambassador
@secarica I have no problem changing it in Settings, Search to whichever engine I wish to use.
Tested on the latest Stable build 6.4.3160.44 on Windows 10.
Before this actual Windows deletion and reinstall I had no problem with that search engine for private mode either, where previous system & Vivaldi was installed about ~8 months ago and since then only successive updates. It looks like something is no longer properly initialised on clean install.
Not sure I have time for testing – I still have a backup of the entire old ...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\etc. and maybe I will replace the entire directory content in order to spot the difference. Given the bug with the search string disappearance, which was present before OS reinstall, I guess it was the same Vivaldi version.
mib3berlin
@secarica
Hi, I test this in the latest stable and you have to enable Keep Last Selected ....
Then select whatever you want in the search field drop down menu and it stay there.
The setting in Settings > Search is for the address bar.
Yes, found it – and so it works.
Now this or the other option is misleading: if I set the 'Search engine for private windows' to X (whatever), then I expect that search engine to remain X, no matter what. Unchecking the 'Keep last selected etc.' should grey out the main set options, so it becomes dynamic in an obvious manner.
All in all, thank you It looks like the programmer of the second option didn't know what the programmer of the first option did (or vice versa)