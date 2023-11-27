I installed a Windows 10 from scratch and Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44 64 bit; now the default search engine for private mode is always Startpage, no matter what I specify in settings (I mean the search box near the address bar).

Is this a known problem ? Not that I have something against Startpage, but I just want to set there whatever I want.

After the extremely annoying bug on that search box in that the search string disappears on each search, now that's another bug ?