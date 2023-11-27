Add Developer Tools Toggle to Toolbar
-
ZacharyOpseth
There should be a button in the toolbar that toggles the developer tools (“Inspect”) panel. This would be a convenient feature for those of us who frequently use these tools (and don’t always want to use a keyboard shortcut).
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ZacharyOpseth Create a Command Chain and add it to any toolbar.
I added it to the Status Bar to test it.
-
ZacharyOpseth
@Pesala Exactly what I was looking for. Thank you!
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ZacharyOpseth See documentation on Themes to add your own buttons.
-