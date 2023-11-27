Confirm reloading above X-# of pages (The accidental reloading of all your Speed-dial bookmarks!)
-
I'd love a "Confirm Reload All when above "X" # of pages!"
is my Feature request #1 in this post.
(as this relates directly to a situastion that happens once in a while (maybe even a bit often?):
Accidental reload of Speed-dial page (ie. all miniature Speed-dial icons)
Feature request #2:
- Confirm reload of Speed-dial page (ie. all miniature Speed-dial icons)
--
Status now
As we know there is already an option to set an "above number" in "Confirm when opening more than ..XX....# of bookmarks."
Reason for this feature request:
Who hasn't, by accident (maybe countless times?) reloaded your "Speed-dial page" - and, with that - ALSO removed many of your hard earned "time-capsuled miniature screens" on your Speed-dial page? Because there are so many wretched looking newspaper pages (ie. big poster words like "Killed, Deadh, War, Missing, etc etc, - you get the point), so when I finally have a page title or -picture that looks nice to have until I find an even nicer one on my Speed-dial page for a while...
That why I think we actually need - and would love to have - such options:
(Maybe a third feature even could be:
"Max # of pages to Reload within a timeframe (1 min, 1 hr,..??? hey!?! ain't this getting out of hand now!? ) "
- Confirm when reloading above ..xx.. # of pages
- Confirm reloading of Speed-dial icons
(Maybe even the fact that there already exist the option to define a limit to opening more than "xx" bookmarks makes this request "easy" to grant?)
- Confirm reload of Speed-dial page (ie. all miniature Speed-dial icons)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Totto Does this do what you want?
-
@Pesala Nope..