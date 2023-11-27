Mail search broken - each search returned 0 results
-
I'm using Ubuntu 20.04.LTS with last snapshot 6.5.3201.4 in whitelist mode controlled by Portmaster, without extensions and blocker.
I run "Rebuild Mail Search Database", no success.
Any ideas?
-
@mottenmouse I have the same issue under Windows 11. Please, submit bugreport. Link is under this message.
-
mib3berlin
@mottenmouse @kurai
Hi, close Vivaldi, move the file MailDB out of your profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi
Start Vivaldi and run "Rebuild Mail Search Database" again.
They changed the mail search system and for some user the mailDB file is not reset.
This can happen if you use beta software.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Sorry i have forgotten to mention, that I have backed up and deleted the Mail-DB file. Some behaviour, 0 results.
-
@mottenmouse
Hm, cant reproduce on Vivaldi 6.5.3201.4, Opensuse Linux.
I can test on Windows 11 later.
-
@kurai @mottenmouse
There is a bug report already:
VB-101811
[Mail] Search doesn't work anymore
This is fixed, stay tuned for the next snapshot.
I cant reproduce it on my Windows 11 box either.
-
@mib3berlin @kurai Thanks for info and conformation. My bug report is VB-101945.
-
@mottenmouse
AH, I have to close your report, it is reported and fixed!
-
@mib3berlin said in Mail search broken - each search returned 0 results:
@mottenmouse @kurai
Hi, close Vivaldi, move the file MailDB out of your profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi
Start Vivaldi and run "Rebuild Mail Search Database" again.
They changed the mail search system and for some user the mailDB file is not reset.
This can happen if you use beta software.
Cheers, mib
It doesn't work for me
-
@mib3berlin said in Mail search broken - each search returned 0 results:
There is a bug report already:
VB-101811
[Mail] Search doesn't work anymore
Oh! This is mine bugreport