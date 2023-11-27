Why no payment in desktop only in android????
-
Why no way to change debit card info in desktop????? Only way to change payment is via android????? WTAF long time vivaldi user
-
mib3berlin
@AnonWatch
Hi, it is but you cant reach it from the Vivaldi settings.
Open chrome://settings/payments
and add your card:
Cheers, mib
-
can not find that option in desktop been looking for a while.
-
mib3berlin
@AnonWatch
What shows up if you copy/paste
chrome://settings/paymentsto the Vivaldi address bar and hit enter?
-
-
-
nothing
-
They haven't told you to search in vivaldi://settings but to go to chrome://settings/payments (see the chrome:// as first part of the url?)
I know it can be misleading if you're not used to it, but follow the instructions: Just copy/paste it as it is