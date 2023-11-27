Themeing vivaldi with background WP iPadOS
Hi,
My wife is using Vivaldi on iPad OS and searching for customization options about using a random wallpaper and using WP colors and WP itself for themeing its Vivaldi.
Anyone got informations about this ?
Thanks to you all !
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @g33ky!
Setting a wallpaper for the Speed Dial background is not yet available in the Stable version of Vivaldi on iOS, but it's being worked on and tested in the Snapshot (public test version of Vivaldi), so this customization option should reach Stable soon.
Though, it won't be a random wallpaper changing at certain intervals, but a selection of wallpapers you can choose from with an additional option to use your own image.
Hi @jane-n !
This is what I was expecting ! Thanks for your answer and time !