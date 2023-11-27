Vivaldi will not open.
I've uninstalled and installed it. It still will not open.
@CoachCathy If you had pinned the Vivaldi icon to Windows task bar, open context menu and try to start with Private Window. Does this work?
I've already uninstalled it and deleted the icons
@CoachCathy You do not want to use Vivaldi anymore?
Yes. I use it all the time and really like it.
@CoachCathy Does Vivaldi start again for you now?
I haven't reloaded it. I not sure which version I should download
DoctorG Ambassador
@CoachCathy Go to vivaldi.com
Click the blue download button
You will get the correct installer
Uninstall in Windows Settings → Apps previous Vivaldi version first (but do not let uninstaller delete browser data)
Run the downloaded installer
I used your link, installed it and it will not open. I double-click it and nothing happens. I tried opening in private window and nothing happens.
-
mib3berlin
@CoachCathy
Hi, did you remove the installed version before you install again?
Without removing user data Vivaldi use your old profile, if this is broken Vivaldi cant start.
Move the folder Vivaldi from \App Data\ Local\ to a save place.
The folder App Data is hidden by default, if you cant find it, open this link in the Windows Explorer.
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local\
If you now start Vivaldi it create a new App Data folder with a new profile.
If you use sync, start it to get you passwords, bookmarks and most settings back.
Cheers, mib