Using scrollbar opens new tab
Weird, annoying, repeatable, but intermittent.
I'm a new Vivaldi user with vertical tabs on left(only reason I still use Vivaldi). No extensions, fresh install. Using a 5th Gen Lenovo X1 Carbon touchpad. I use scrollbars the way I became accustomed on Chromebook.
Hover over right side scrollbar
click and hold touchpad with index finger
scroll with middle finger. Scrolling works. About 80% of the time when I release the held finger after scrolling, a new start page pops up in a new tab.
I have no idea what is causing this. Any ideas?
Unsure if related but I also get the slowdown that someone else mentioned where it sometimes takes 10 or more seconds for a page to begin loading.
mib3berlin
@slomobile
Hi, I cant test this but I guess you trigger a mouse gesture.
Hold left mouse button and move mouse down create a new tab.
Delete the gesture with - button in Settings > Mouse:
Good catch mib3berlin. Turning off gestures seems to have mostly resolved both issues and revealed another.
Apparently my fat index finger is right on the edge of being interpreted as a 2 finger tap which equates to a right click. At least I think that is what is happening because it explains why my (also Lenovo) Chromebook would sometimes open and close context menus very rapidly when one finger was just resting on the touchpad.
Now context menu pops up after scrolling. And repops when clicking to close it.
Not better.