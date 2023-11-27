Using scrollbar opens new tab.

Weird, annoying, repeatable, but intermittent.

I'm a new Vivaldi user with vertical tabs on left(only reason I still use Vivaldi). No extensions, fresh install. Using a 5th Gen Lenovo X1 Carbon touchpad. I use scrollbars the way I became accustomed on Chromebook.

Hover over right side scrollbar

click and hold touchpad with index finger

scroll with middle finger. Scrolling works. About 80% of the time when I release the held finger after scrolling, a new start page pops up in a new tab.

I have no idea what is causing this. Any ideas?

Unsure if related but I also get the slowdown that someone else mentioned where it sometimes takes 10 or more seconds for a page to begin loading.