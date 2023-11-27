google account signin
-
philipwmirabelli
Hi, I am using Vivaldi on linux. The issue is simple: I have google.co.uk as my home page. Every time I access that page google asks me to sign in to my google account. I asked google about this and their reply was: .....Since you're using a 3rd party browser and Google doesn't have control over it so we can't do anything in this case. Please reach out to the developer of that browser, they might be able to help you better in this case. Thanks!" is there anyway to automate login with a google account? Thanks
-
mib3berlin
@philipwmirabelli
Hi, I don't have it as home page but if I open google.com or youtube.com I am logged in.
Do you delete browsing data on close Vivaldi?
Google need third party cookies, enable them for a test, restart Vivaldi.
If this work you can add some domains to the cookie whitelist.
Open chrome://settings/cookies
and add
[*.]youtube.googleapis.com
Maybe you need:
[*.]googleusercontent.com
[*.]google.com
[*.]accounts.google.com