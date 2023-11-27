Copy and paste not working? (kopieren en plakken)
-
Why does Ctrl C and Ctrl V not work?
(waarom werkt Ctrl C en Ctrl V niet)
modedit: title/translation
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@telepuppy Please in English in international forum!
Edit your post and change to english content, you can use a translator to translate from Nederlandse to English.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@telepuppy Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@telepuppy Please give a few steps where this happens and how we can reproduce it.
And check Troubleshooting issues.
-
mib3berlin
@telepuppy
Hi, only English in the international forum, please.
Vivaldi Translator:
why doesn't Ctrl C and Ctrl V work
Where it doesn't work on which Vivaldi version on which OS.
Maybe a moderator can move this to the correct forum section.
Cheers, mib
-
it doesn't work in the browser
-
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@telepuppy Where?
Which Windows version and browser version (for both see Help → About)?
Please give better description, what about some steps?