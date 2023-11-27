I'm using the latest stable build of Vivaldi (6.2.3110.86) on Android 13, on a Pixel 7 Pro.

For a few weeks now there have been really annoying UI problems concerning the address bar and tab bar. Often these UI elements freeze, and will only work again after completely restarting the app. This happens both with the (top) tab bar and the bottom tab bar for tab groups

Right now a bottom tab bar is stuck at the bottom of the screen, although A) the tabs I'm currently using were never part of that tab group, and I've closed that tab group several minutes ago.

You can see that it's frozen on the second (landscape) screenshot. That bar shouldn't even be there in landscape mode AFAIK. It just sits there and I cannot interact with it. (tapping it doesn't do anything).s