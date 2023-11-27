Massive UI problems on Vivaldi lately
-
I'm using the latest stable build of Vivaldi (6.2.3110.86) on Android 13, on a Pixel 7 Pro.
For a few weeks now there have been really annoying UI problems concerning the address bar and tab bar. Often these UI elements freeze, and will only work again after completely restarting the app. This happens both with the (top) tab bar and the bottom tab bar for tab groups
Right now a bottom tab bar is stuck at the bottom of the screen, although A) the tabs I'm currently using were never part of that tab group, and I've closed that tab group several minutes ago.
You can see that it's frozen on the second (landscape) screenshot. That bar shouldn't even be there in landscape mode AFAIK. It just sits there and I cannot interact with it. (tapping it doesn't do anything).s
-
mib3berlin
@lekanhaji
Hi, we are at Vivaldi 6.4, please update.
Maybe you are one of the users get the bug:
VAB-8233
[Chromium] Address bar disappears and Vivaldi UI becomes non-functional
I cant reproduce it on any of my Android devices.
Vivaldi have issues if the user change the Android default font size and/or use accessibility feature for downloaded apps.
I have XXS, XS, S, L and so forth, S is the default, for example.
Cheers, mib
-
This post is deleted!
-
@lekanhaji said in Massive UI problems on Vivaldi lately:
Right now a bottom tab bar is stuck at the bottom of the screen, although A) the tabs I'm currently using were never part of that tab group, and I've closed that tab group several minutes ago.
Bug - Tab Stack Bottom Bar displaying on Tabs that aren't even in a Tab Stack
VAB-8064