Getting dangerous notifications from Vivaldi
-
I now get phishing/spam notofications from some websites. It seems to me there is some security issue with vivaldi. Those sites should be blocked anyway and since I never was on them directly it must be some trick where they let an embedded script activate notifications from some other domain. This is my work phone and I wouldn't go to some random domain that has xyz as the TLD. I already removed them and can't say what the exact domains were. But I just saw two notifications from different domains.
-
@dulcetAirman, it seems that you have some Malware that redirects you, which shows the need to have a good AV precisely on Android, since Google has very poor control in the Playstore, as has already been shown on several occasions, which only eliminates apps after complaints of users, in combination with a Play Protect that is little more than a placebo, which makes it very easy for the mobile to become infected.
- Use F-Droid apps as much as possible
- Download BitDefender and do a complete Scan
-
@Catweazle it's not malware. It's vivaldi that shows the notification. It's the common "you won" or "you have a virus" notifications that would open some site that is random letters and .xyz as the tld. But the notification isn't a popup on some website. It's an android notification that is shown in the list of all notifications. The question is how the domain managed to get the permission to do this. Vivaldi has my permission to show such notification but only for certain domains.
-
@dulcetAirman I found that you can see which domains have permission to show notifications and the list is actually empty now. I still don't know how some malicious website managed to get permission. Could it even have happened on the desktop and the permission got synchronised?
-
@dulcetAirman, I don't think it's from your desktop version, the permissions are different on the PC than on Android. If the list is empty, it means that some app has intercepted it, I have no other explanation. In any case, a scan is never wrong and not precisely with Play Protect