Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
要望内容：スピードダイヤルのブックマークの固定を追加してほしい
↓下記の画像のように↓
要望理由：「このブックマークはこの位置」と決めている物があるときに
他のブックマークを動かすと位置が決まっているブックマーク
も動いてしまい戻すのが大変なため（語彙力がなくてすみませんorz）
エディション Windows 11 Home
バージョン 23H2
インストール日 2023/11/25 (土)
OS ビルド 22631.2715
エクスペリエンス Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22677.1000.0
Looks like your connection to Vivaldi Forum was lost, please wait while we try to reconnect.