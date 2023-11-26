I had been running on an Ubuntu machine but recently moved to an Arch machine. I copied my home directory to the new machine. The Ubuntu machine is gone.

When I start up vivaldi on the new machine, my saved passwords are missing. I have a few different vivaldi profiles and each of them have lost their passwords.

I still have a pristine copy of my home directory. Is there a way to recover my passwords?

Thanks.

Edit: I'm seeing this error on the console: "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Operation failed because PasswordsPrivateDelegate wasn't created.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html