Changed computers, lost vivaldi passwords
-
I had been running on an Ubuntu machine but recently moved to an Arch machine. I copied my home directory to the new machine. The Ubuntu machine is gone.
When I start up vivaldi on the new machine, my saved passwords are missing. I have a few different vivaldi profiles and each of them have lost their passwords.
I still have a pristine copy of my home directory. Is there a way to recover my passwords?
Thanks.
Edit: I'm seeing this error on the console: "Unchecked runtime.lastError: Operation failed because PasswordsPrivateDelegate wasn't created.", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/main.html
-
mib3berlin
@MakMorn
Hi and yes, Vivaldi and all Chromium browser use Gnome Keyring or Kwallet to encrypt your passwords.
You cant copy you Vivaldi passwords to another system, there is the sync feature to do this.
You have a backup of the Ubuntu /home you can copy the keys over, no idea if this work.
Kwallet:
~/.kde/share/apps/kwallet/*
~/.kde/share/config/kwallet*
GNOME keyring:
~/.local/share/keyrings/*
Cheers, mib
-
sedative29rus
@MakMorn
Did you have Vivaldi synchronization enabled on Ubuntu?
If yes, delete(backup) ~/.config/vivaldi/Default/Login Data file and log in/enable synchronization again.
-
Yes! That Kwallet thing rings a bell.
I use Xfce and so naturally I am annoyed if a program wants to use Gnome or KDE.
I recall, when I first started using Vivaldi, being annoyed by a Kwallet popup. Somehow I disabled it -- probably with some variant of setting the password-store to basic.
-
I did not. I am too paranoid for that.
Thanks.
-
mib3berlin
@MakMorn
Yep, if I dismiss the popup I get an empty password list but they are still there.
I am not very familiar with Kwallet, it simply work with KDE but I guess you can get it to work with Xfce, too.
We have some Arch user here in the forum, I hope some could help you.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: No need to, all data on the sync server is encrypted and only you have the encryption password.
The Vivaldi owner are well known since the old Opera days (30 Years ago), no reason to not trust Vivaldi.
-
It's not that I find the Vivaldi owner and developers untrustworthy. I'm sure that they are all fine.
I just wouldn't trust anybody with my account passwords. It's best that the passwords stay local.
-
mib3berlin
@MakMorn
Hm, I don't want to discuss this deeper in a forum but I trust someone or not, I trust my wife/husband but not for important things is a bit strange.
I simply don't save important passwords anywhere, only in my inferiore temporale Gyrus.
Cheers, mib
-
I'll not argue about this. We all have our quirks and I've got more than my share.
On one of my Vivaldi profiles on the new machine, it would remember new passwords when I entered them, but the passwords would not appear in Saved Passwords section of the Settings. This even persisted across restarts.
I ended up deleting the Login Data files and re-entering the passwords. The passwords show up in Settings now.