Add to new tab stack option on the long press menu is available even when tab stacks are disabled.
-
AtrusStrix
If you accidently hit this option rather than open link in new tab, all the tabs involved become unusable and close if you try to even close just one of them.
-
Been mentioned in another recent thread, so they are aware of the issue ...
-
mib3berlin
@AtrusStrix
Hi, bug is reported and confirmed.
VAB-8134
Add link to tab stack in the context menu even tab staging is disabled
I would not hold my breath, such UI glitches have not high priority.
Cheers, mib