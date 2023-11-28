(Request) When is vivaldi team going to add "RSS feed" sync option? Using RSS feed otherwise, it is not worth it.
-
LoneRanger12
(Request) When is vivaldi team going to add "RSS feed" sync option? Using RSS feed otherwise, it is not worth it.
I cannot be adding same feeds again and again on any new device I go on to use vivaldi.
But chrome has all.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@LoneRanger12 It is one of the top feature requests with 146 votes, currently, but it is not tagged yet, and no ETA is ever given on when features will be implemented or bugs will be fixed.
@daniel said in Sync email/RSS/Calendar configurations and seen/read statuses:
The magic issue number to keep an eye out for is VB-95167. I can't make any promises on whether or when it will be completed, though.
-
and here is the link to the actual request https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses