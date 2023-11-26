The problem

Lately I've had quite some problems where browsing takes a long time before it actually seems to start loading a new page, it seems to be around 16 seconds but it varies quite a bit.

The same slowdown also occurs when visiting the "about" page (although only for about 10 seconds) which makes it seem like it isn't caused by the internet connection but something within Vivaldi itself.

Opening the developer panel also takes a while, I've timed it to take 24 seconds to open after pressing the F12 key on my keyboard.

Narrowing down possible causes

Any of this slowdown doesn't happen when using another browser like Google Chrome.

The same slowdown happens in a guest window, which does not have any plugins.

I don't notice any CPU/GPU/RAM spikes in the Task Manager.

Information

Vivaldi version: 6.4.3160.44

OS: Windows 10

Any clue on how to identify or resolve the issue?