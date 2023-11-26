Browser functions are very slow
The problem
Lately I've had quite some problems where browsing takes a long time before it actually seems to start loading a new page, it seems to be around 16 seconds but it varies quite a bit.
The same slowdown also occurs when visiting the "about" page (although only for about 10 seconds) which makes it seem like it isn't caused by the internet connection but something within Vivaldi itself.
Opening the developer panel also takes a while, I've timed it to take 24 seconds to open after pressing the F12 key on my keyboard.
Narrowing down possible causes
Any of this slowdown doesn't happen when using another browser like Google Chrome.
The same slowdown happens in a guest window, which does not have any plugins.
I don't notice any CPU/GPU/RAM spikes in the Task Manager.
Information
Vivaldi version: 6.4.3160.44
OS: Windows 10
Any clue on how to identify or resolve the issue?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Boefjim Sometimes a update gets broken. Try a reinstall of Vivaldi browser with installer from vivaldi.com.
@DoctorG Alright, executed the installer which reinstalled it successfully, but it's still having the same problems.
Anything else I could try?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Boefjim Any Proxy/VPN/WLAN/Mobile connection to internet?
Any Security Tool or Antivirus app installed?
mib3berlin
@Boefjim
Hi, except what @DoctorG mention:
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
Open Private/Guest view, close your other window and test.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin, it seems that he already tested it in a Guest Profile
@Boefjim, check if a Windows update is waiting, sometimes it's the cause of the slowdown of the system if it isn't any Security soft.