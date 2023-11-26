@LoneRanger12 said in (REQUEST) Want Vivaldi browser to bring in-built sub-section for Vivaldi RSS feed like "modern RSS reader".:

to bring in-built sub-section

If I understand your request correctly, then the "Folders for feeds" feature request (one of the higher rated ones) is for you ... add your vote by liking the first post https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53302/folders-for-feeds

Please note that you posted in Vivaldi for windows - Feeds requests should go into the Mail, Calendar, Feeds category. Since we want to keep a bit of an overview, don't add several feature requests in one post so they can be discussed (and voted for) individually.

Bringing feeds to mobile devices would be yet another feature request for the Mobile feature request category...