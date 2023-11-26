(REQUEST) Want Vivaldi browser to bring in-built sub-section for Vivaldi RSS feed like "modern RSS reader".
LoneRanger12
(REQUEST) Want Vivaldi browser to bring in-built sub-section for Vivaldi RSS feed like "modern RSS reader" just like this fluent reader app and Feedbro extension that works on all devices and platforms with import export and backup options of the feeds added and a dedicated local URL such as "vivaldi RSS feed" where all feeds are as in the image below.
Also, requesting same to be brought in for mobile browser since downloading too many apps to read when RSS feed can help will reduce the load for bloatware. Same for tablets, linux and chromebooks.
If I understand your request correctly, then the "Folders for feeds" feature request (one of the higher rated ones) is for you ... add your vote by liking the first post https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53302/folders-for-feeds
Please note that you posted in Vivaldi for windows - Feeds requests should go into the Mail, Calendar, Feeds category. Since we want to keep a bit of an overview, don't add several feature requests in one post so they can be discussed (and voted for) individually.
Bringing feeds to mobile devices would be yet another feature request for the Mobile feature request category...
@WildEnte Not just folders or sub sections but overall homepage (local like chrome urls like chrome://bookmarks/ which can be bookmarked, pinned and reachable via shortcut on the sidebar like the one currently) like in the image since the current feed of vivaldi doesnt have any URL nor any impressive or reading feed homepage, it is just bland and with different themes, it is unreadable (as it is with my current green theme which shows feed in matrix style) and import and export option.
This is most important. Will help me and others eradicate the usage of twitter X, several news apps and rss feed apps and google news and MS news.
One source, selected feed, relaxed and arranged life.
@WildEnte Also, if I am not wrong, vivaldi doesnt sync RSS feeds with vivaldi account which can be restored on new device or reinstalling?
that's what I mean. Subfolders is a different request than an overview page etc. Creating an android version is far out ... I hope they'll bring mail/calendar/rss to mobile devices too eventually. No idea if they will.
Also, if I am not wrong, vivaldi doesnt sync RSS feeds with vivaldi account which can be restored on new device or reinstalling?
Nope, Mail and Feeds are not sycnced. See https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses
barbudo2005
For Android look this post:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85129/better-than-feedly
@WildEnte Wonder what is the benefit of using mail, RSS feeds if it doesnt sync?
@barbudo2005 Yes, I do use them but bugs are making it useless.
It crashes as soon as starting and mail box opens up and I have reported several mails but no response despite getting 2 updates since then.
Also, I am looking for cross platform thing.
Mail and calendar are synced via the imap server. RSS is not so yes the benefit is more limited for RSS. I like to have my feed messages in the same interface as my email and since I check my feeds only on my desktop on the weekends (and not on my mobile device, where I do check my email) this limitation isn't affecting me.
Could you please note the bug numbers here?
No bug report.
@LoneRanger12 where did you send those mails when you said you reported them? Crashes are usually reported through the bug tracker as explained here https://help.vivaldi.com/?s=report+crashes