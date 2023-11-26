I cannot hear anything from the Vivaldi Browser.
Hello
I have
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) stable (64-Bit)
with Javascript V8 11.8.172.17
I cannot hear anything with youtube and dailymotion.
I can hear anything with VLC Mediaplayer.
This means that the problem is with Vivaldi.
Can someone help me to hear again please?
@auie Upgrade to 6.4.3160.44 Stable.
Thank you very much for your quick answer DoctorG.
Please how do you update when "Vivaldi on Linux gets updated automatically with the rest of the OS components."
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/update-vivaldi/
@auie Then you should check your package manager of software manager documentation.
On Debian/Ubuntu/Mint i can update in terminal (shell) with
sudo apt update sudo apt upgrade
- Does this video play? https://help.vivaldi.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/vivaldi_success.mp4
- Had you checked your Volume Mixer in Linux?
- On the pages where you do not hear sound try to deactivate Ad/Tracker blocker
Thanks DoctorG for your help.
- I did the update and the upgrade that you wrote. It didn't help and your video link is not audible.
- I also tried with and without Adblocker.
- Volume mixer is unknown to me and almost to Google:
- When I'm guest, it doesn't help.
- All extensions have been desactivated and it didn't help.
mib3berlin
@auie said in I cannot hear anything from the Vivaldi Browser.:
video link is not audible
The video include sound, what did you meant?
This is the volume mixer on KDE:
Geräte = Devices
Anwendungen = Apps
Chromium is Vivaldi in this case.
Thank you very much mib3berlin.
I had to click on the speaker of Chromium of the volume mixer and now I hear Vivaldi.