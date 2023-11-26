[Solved] Where is search field for mail account?
Probably too obvious.
Long time Outlook/Thunderbird user.
just above the message list. It will search whatever view (or folder) you are currently in. It's find-as-you-type after the third letter or so. The moment the search results narrow down, you will get a button to switch between results of the view you are currently in and all messages in your database.
@WildEnte - thanks!
Beats me why i couldn't see it before!
(Maybe it had to finish downloading all the messages from an account?).
Btw, you wouldn't have a shortcut key for that would you?
@danielson said in Where is search field for mail account?:
you wouldn't have a shortcut key for that would you
try ctrl+k ... as I just found out! I already wanted to point to my own old feature request (which I'm going to update) but figured I should at least check if I could help you with a quick command. Turns out that "focus search field" is a command that already exists ... with ctrl+k. If you want to edit that one, find it in the 'page' category in settings - keyboard.
@WildEnte - thanks again!