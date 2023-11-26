[Vivaldi.net & Vivaldi.com] Slow loading of images and content - only me?
-
I visited https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/75738/jpeg-testing/21 and saw images were loaded horizontal stripe by stripe in 3-4 seconds.
I inspected sizes and saw about 90-120 KByte.
//edit: and Developer Tools → Network → Waterfall show images load 3 up to 11 seconds each.
For me it seems such images are generated on the fly by NodeBB forum software which may take so much time.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG They seem to load almost instantly for me: < 1 sec.
-
@DoctorG
Same here, before I can scroll to the bottom all images are loaded.
-
@mib3berlin Crazy!
6.5.3202.1 No extensions.
But waterfall is bad. See
-
Other sites, blogs and forums load fast even without cache.
As this happens many times on Vivaldi 6.4 and 6.5 and Chromium 119 only on Vivaldi,net forum, i think it is forum related.
-
Whut!? Now loading in 200msec. Forum acts strange.
-
@DoctorG
Could this be the same issue old forum users have?
I meant long term users.
The forum is unusable with my old mib2 account.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin But i do not have this often. But today it was really entremely visible for me.
-
Under normal circumstances i would reset my browser profile, but i am tired to redo all my workspaces as they are not synced or can be saved.
Sometimes Vivaldi 6.4/6.5 is a tester's and user's nightmare.
-
mib2berlin
@DoctorG
It's fast with my old account, must be a different issue.
-
@DoctorG The images are loaded from a Service Worker. Service Workers are EVIL mmkay?
You can disable service workers with uBlock:
||$csp=worker-src 'none',domain=forum.vivaldi.net
Or just what I do - block them everywhere:
||$csp=worker-src 'none'
Then you can make exceptions for sites where you need them for site functionality:
@@||$csp=worker-src 'none',domain=spotify.com
OR just try to unregister the forum SW from:
chrome://serviceworker-internals
It should just get reregistered on a page reload.
For me, images load fast and no SW involved.
-
@Pathduck Blocking workers did not help. Slow images and other content.
-
Seems IPv4 routing has trouble after Hop 5!
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [192.168.178.1] 2 6 ms 6 ms 8 ms ****.dip0.t-ipconnect.de [62.155.***.**] 3 11 ms 10 ms 49 ms f-ed14-i.F.DE.NET.DTAG.DE [217.5.94.70] 4 35 ms 10 ms 10 ms f-ed14-i.F.DE.NET.DTAG.DE [217.5.94.70] 5 11 ms 10 ms 10 ms 80.156.162.178 6 11 ms 11 ms * if-be-60-2.ecore1.f2c-frankfurt.as6453.net [80.231.27.2] 7 * 11 ms * 195.219.148.122 8 22 ms 17 ms 11 ms 172.71.244.3 9 10 ms 10 ms 10 ms 172.67.29.168
and IPv6
1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms fritz.box [2003:eb:******] 2 6 ms 8 ms 6 ms 2003:*****::1 3 * * * Zeitüberschreitung der Anforderung. 4 10 ms 10 ms 10 ms 2003:0:f00::69f 5 20 ms 10 ms 10 ms 2001:668:0:2:ffff:0:d5c8:758a 6 * * 176 ms 2001:668:0:3:ffff:1:0:b06 7 178 ms 185 ms 183 ms 2400:cb00:71:3:: 8 194 ms 190 ms 168 ms 2606:4700:10::ac43:1da8
-
I am from Germany, connected by DTAG (Deutsche Telekom).
I think it is Cloudflare and/or Vivaldi Proxy; when i use VPN with "my" IP 146.75.153.247 its is slow, with 146.75.174.243 or 146.75.174.241, all loads fast!
Proven that it is not a broken Vivaldi profile. Puh!
-
FYI: on vivaldi.com i got 30 sec to load the complete page with no VPN.
-
@DoctorG
Try with a different account, I bet this a forum issue.
I got sometimes 20+ second loading unread with my mib2 account but always ~1 second with my mib3 account.
Cheers, mib
-
Now it works very fast. My IP never changed, so it is not related to internet connection.
Something is broken with forum and existing accounts.
-
I am discussing this now internally in chat with Vivaldi webadmins.
-
@DoctorG I have noticed it with the headers of my website. Although cached, they have been loading slower for a few weeks, although this also happens in Opera.
Maybe chromium related?
-
@Dancer18 No, it happened for me yesterday with all browsers. It is a issue with vivaldi.com and vivaldi.net domains sometimes.