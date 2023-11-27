Solved Vivaldi on android says encryption key incorrect
KekichRchtsa Translator
I logged out on my android device, and tried to log in again. Entered email, password, successful login. To sync, I need a key. I took it from my PC, where I logged in. Named the file key.txt and then tried to enter it . I entered my account password, my encryption key, tried to upload TXT file, but it says it's wrong. What I need to do?
@KekichRchtsa
You have choose the password at first start of sync, if you forget it follow the help page.
If you are still logged in on your desktop it is no problem to create a new encryption password.
@KekichRchtsa
Hi, you cant use your desktop key file for other devices.
If you forgot your encryption password you can reset remote data on desktop and choose a new encryption password.
You should choose a password you can remember, the key.txt is nice but it does not help in such situation.
Cheers, mib
KekichRchtsa Translator
@mib3berlin where can i get my encryption password?
@KekichRchtsa
Nobody know your encryption password, only you.
KekichRchtsa Translator
@mib3berlin how do i know
@KekichRchtsa
