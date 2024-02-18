Passwords | Quick Edit, Delete, Link to Pass in Manager at 🔑 PopUp
Password: "Delete" - l need all features
Vivaldi has a very strange love for verbs that do not carry any semantic load. The amount of explanations in the settings of the entire browser can be reduced by exactly 2 times.
"Notes" -- would be enough.
VB-104108 — Request Report (17.02.2024)
Pesala
@sphera Very pretty, but pretty useless as a feature request description.
One can already delete passwords from the dialog. What is the meaning of No note added?
@Pesala "No note added" -- this is not to me.
It's just a stub, a hint. The usual hint in an empty form. Provided by the forum. There's nothing under the cursor.
You always manage to turn my topics upside down. Thanks for this new look. I know there is a password manager. But I need QUICK access to a single "DELETE" button. Without a "password manager"
@sphera You should probably make the title and the description more clear. Keep the image, is nice.
A better title would be "Quick delete of saved password per site in popup dialog"
Pesala
@sphera You're not making yourself clear. No one will vote for something they don't understand, and the developers will not know what to implement.
You could try in the Russian Feature Request forum, where you can use your mother-tongue.
@Pesala I post pictures, so we Russians have an expression, that is understandable and reflected in many cultures and different languages - "It's better to see 1 time, than hear 100 times."
I asked for 1 button, drew it. I don't understand why it's not clear to others ? Why should I simplify the picture? Where is even easier ?
I have drawn a exactly expectation with precision to every pixel. There is no need to think about anything, discuss, ask again. What else do you need ?
Developers, how many notes do you have for a simple combination -- website-login-password? What else is there to remind yourself of?
I don't need notes! I need a quick password change. You need a link for this password in the Password Manager. These are obvious things that exist everywhere.
Now large portals have come up with their own password databases for scammers, and they search for these databases themselves. Suddenly, in the morning you find out that my password has been compromised by these databases and their scammers. And it is necessary to forcibly change it regardless of my desire and attitude to these databases, passwords and my security in general.
I (and all its users) need serious, convenient, quick things in Vivaldi, not some notes for myself.
Hi,
You should respect Devs and Users.
When filling a Feature Request, do it politely and add the relevant pics and information.
Devs are not under your orders.
Notes are Chromium inherited as well as other Passwords options
You can search/open a CRBug asking about that.
@Zalex108 even in our screenshot: the "Manager Passwords" link will not help you see your password. It turns out, that the browser has already found this password for this site, and cancels it himself this search. It's not normal.
in order not to have too many additional buttons, most of the issues would be solved by a direct link to the password manager. 1 is the only link to 0.1 kb of code . but it's been 3 months. At this rate, only our children will be able to see these 0.1kb code. And maybe grandchildren.
A big "part of Vivaldi" is from Chromium.
Vivaldi Devs are focused on Vivaldi Code.
If something already works it's secondary to put efforts on it, even more if it's part of the Chromium code.
So,
Try at the CRBug, if they add that functionality, V will inherit it at some point too.
@Zalex108 Plz, rename topic to " Quick Edit, Delete, Link to Password Manager " (VB-104108 )
@sphera said in Passwords | Quick Delete at PopUp:
@Zalex108 Plz, rename topic to " Quick Edit, Delete, Link to Password Manager " (VB-104108 )
Feel free to do it by yourself.
Add the VB# as well on the 1st Post Body.
@sphera said in Passwords | Quick Edit, Delete, Link to Pass in Manager at PopUp:
@Zalex108 I wonder why I can't edit the names of all my other topics, but I can this topic.
There's a limit in time to edit Posts.
This is to avoid SPAM.
@Zalex108, When will you make me a senior moderator?
I don't do that,
It's the Official Vivaldi Team.