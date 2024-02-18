Developers, how many notes do you have for a simple combination -- website-login-password? What else is there to remind yourself of?

I don't need notes! I need a quick password change. You need a link for this password in the Password Manager. These are obvious things that exist everywhere.

Now large portals have come up with their own password databases for scammers, and they search for these databases themselves. Suddenly, in the morning you find out that my password has been compromised by these databases and their scammers. And it is necessary to forcibly change it regardless of my desire and attitude to these databases, passwords and my security in general.

I (and all its users) need serious, convenient, quick things in Vivaldi, not some notes for myself.