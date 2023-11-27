Password: "Delete" - l need all features
@sphera Very pretty, but pretty useless as a feature request description.
One can already delete passwords from the dialog. What is the meaning of No note added?
@Pesala "No note added" -- this is not to me.
It's just a stub, a hint. The usual hint in an empty form. Provided by the forum. There's nothing under the cursor.
You always manage to turn my topics upside down. Thanks for this new look. I know there is a password manager. But I need QUICK access to a single "DELETE" button. Without a "password manager"
@sphera You should probably make the title and the description more clear. Keep the image, is nice.
A better title would be "Quick delete of saved password per site in popup dialog"
@sphera You're not making yourself clear. No one will vote for something they don't understand, and the developers will not know what to implement.
You could try in the Russian Feature Request forum, where you can use your mother-tongue.
@Pesala I post pictures, so we Russians have an expression, that is understandable and reflected in many cultures and different languages - "It's better to see 1 time, than hear 100 times."
I asked for 1 button, drew it. I don't understand why it's not clear to others ? Why should I simplify the picture? Where is even easier ?
I have drawn a exactly expectation with precision to every pixel. There is no need to think about anything, discuss, ask again. What else do you need ?