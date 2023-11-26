background upload by vivaldi
I have net speed monitor, separately showing download upload speed. what I saw was while watching video and after that some high upload speed. I checked task manager it showed Vivaldi using network at the top, everything else was 0 mbps. so what exactly is Vivaldi for windows uploading. and it is still doing it while I type.
DoctorG Ambassador
@viva9vivo Beside tabs with video and other content have download traffic, you are using Vivaldi Sync and Mail, that will give some other traffic.
Do you see really so much Upload? Check Windows Taskmanager → Performance graphic for Ethernet → Send!
Please check network traffic in Vivaldi task manager (open with Shift+Esc) and see which process costs much traffic.