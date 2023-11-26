Tabs Gone
I don't know what I did but the result is the loss of my tabs and everything else relating to Vivaldi. Here is a photo. How can I get my Vivaldi browser back??
mib3berlin
@mscarrington
hi, this looks like you have hit Ctrl+F11 by accident, hit it again.
Cheers, mib
Bingo!!!! Thanks a million, I'm back in business. And thank you again.
What is the purpose of that feature if you know?
And how can I mark this string as successfully completed or problem fixed?
mib3berlin
@mscarrington
Some user want as less UI as possible, F11 alone is even less.
In this state you can open the address bar with F8, panels with F4 and so forth.
Check Ctrl+F1 for all possible short cuts.
I am glad it work for you, mib
How can I mark an issue as resolved?
Pesala Ambassador
@mscarrington Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
