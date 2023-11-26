Vivaldi crashes whenever I go to print from Gmail or from a website
-
I'm on 6.4.3160.44 (Stable channel) (64-bit) version right now, but this problem has been persisting for at least 6 months. Whenever I try to print something from the browser, whether it's from GMail or from a website, Vivaldi crashes. Doesn't matter if I'm printing to PDF or directly to the printer, I have the same unfortunate experience. Vivaldi has been my primary browser for years now, but this problem is forcing me to resort to a different browser, like Firefox or Edge. Can someone tell me what's going on and how I might fix this problem? This has become untenable.
-
@ijomun
Hi, I have no issues to print as PDF or real printer with Vivaldi and I am not aware of a forum report or a bug report in the bug tracker.
Does Vivaldi crash at the preview or if you start printing?
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin It crashes only when I go to print. Fine with preview. Oh, and "saving" to PDF also works.
-
@mib3berlin I tried both a private window and guest view. Attempting to "print" crashed in both.
-
@ijomun
Hm, no idea, I am mainly a Linux user but print from Windows 11, too.
I will test this again later today.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin I have a dual-boot system too. And although I much prefer Linux, I'm locked into Windows for the most part since I do photography and the editing software(s) I use aren't available in Linux. Anyway, I booted into Linux just now and printed a webpage from Vivaldi in Linux without any issues.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
On 6.4.3160.44 Windows 11 23H2 all printing from a web page works nice with my HP Officejet, same with PDF Creator's virtual printer.
-
@ijomun
Hi, I test on 6.4.3160.44 Windows 11 23H2 and have no crash with PDF and HP Laserjet MFP M140w.
I guess many user print from Vivaldi but we don't have many reports, I cant even remember a single report of a crash with print, except yours.
We can exclude extensions, Private and Guest mode doesn't use them.
Do you use any third party security software?
They can do really strange things with Vivaldi, it should not crash Vivaldi but who knows.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Yes, I use Bitdefeder Antivirus Free and I have VPN running as well. I'll turn them off one by one and see if that makes a difference. I'll report back shortly.
-
Does screenshot work?
-
@4kai Sorry, been crazy the last few days. Yes screenshots work, as does saving to PDF. It's just the printing function that's gone bad. I have yet to turn off my antivirus to see if that would make a difference.