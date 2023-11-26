Unsolved page zoom button in toolbar? not anymore?
Hi, I used to be able to drag page zoom to the toolbar before, now looks like I cant do that anymore, I prefer having it on my toolbar rather than statusbar because I am using a tablet with no palm rejection.
The button is still there on my previous laptop, but it looks like it cant be added to toolbar on newer vivaldi versions?
Pesala Ambassador
@Sheppel This seems to be a new bug.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
by the way, both of the picture are taken at the same time with two different windows 10 laptop
mib3berlin
mib3berlin
@Sheppel
Hi again, I confirmed your report and mark an older report VB-101775 as duplicate.
Your report contains more information and a link to this thread.
Cheers, mib