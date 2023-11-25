Using Menu Bar Shuts Down Vivaldi
When I attempt to use the main menu (File, Edit, View, etc.) and its submenus, Vivaldi immediately shuts down completely and closes all windows! This actually happens as I scroll through the submenu to select an option (e.g. Help > About). As soon as I even descend the menu and hover over an entry, the shutdown happens.
This happens no matter which menu item I attempt to use.
I tried moving the menu from the side to the top, and I think one other configuration, and it happens on all of these
What might be the reason Vivaldi shuts down if the Menu Bar is used at all?
Was experiencing this problem in android a couple days ago - it was fixed with a patch
I'm using Vivaldi for Windows desktop/laptop. Was the patch in an automatic update, or how would I get it ?
DoctorG Ambassador
@codylong Which Vivaldi version is this?
Check Windows Installed Apps.
6.4.31
mib3berlin
@codylong
Do you meant Vivaldi 6.4.3160.44?
This issue was reported from users with 500+ tabs and using Vivaldi for a long time without restart Vivaldi and/or the system, days or even weeks.
I could not reproduce it with a 6 day 500 tab session.
Do it work after you restart Vivaldi?
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@codylong Try to delete the menu configuration.
Close Vivaldi (check in Windows Task Manager if it is really terminated);
copy
%LOCALAPPDATA%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\and paste in Explorer address field;
move the contextmenu.json and mainmenu.json to Windows Desktop (just as a backup if that does not help);
Start Vivaldi.
Thanks very much for this help.
I'm wary of taking steps that might change my saved or stored information like moving around .json files, but yes, I have a very large number of tabs open, well over 500, so that is likely related to the problem. I do also tend to keep my system on for days at a time.
Yes, my version is 6.4.3160.44.
I wonder if the newer beta version of Vivaldi would solve this type of problem.
Vivaldi is performing better than other browsers with this many tabs open, but there is still this menu problem and the lack of a viable tab search (the latter is a separate post)
mib3berlin
@codylong said in Using Menu Bar Shuts Down Vivaldi:
I wonder if the newer beta version of Vivaldi would solve this type of problem.
It takes me 30 minutes to open 500 tabs and need more than 16 GB Ram, I had to hibernate background tabs to get my system working again.
No tester or developer cant/want to test this.
You can install the snapshot (Beta) as standalone install but how do you open 500 tabs then?
I import my bookmarks and open folders until I got 500 tabs but I guess you don't use bookmarks.
@codylong
this is because of many tabs. no one is going to fix this. this is going since v5.8-5.9