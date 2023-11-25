When I attempt to use the main menu (File, Edit, View, etc.) and its submenus, Vivaldi immediately shuts down completely and closes all windows! This actually happens as I scroll through the submenu to select an option (e.g. Help > About). As soon as I even descend the menu and hover over an entry, the shutdown happens.

This happens no matter which menu item I attempt to use.

I tried moving the menu from the side to the top, and I think one other configuration, and it happens on all of these

What might be the reason Vivaldi shuts down if the Menu Bar is used at all?