Hi there, I recently replaced my native Vivaldi install on my Ubuntu machine with the newly released Flatpak, and it does work as expected. But, I am experiencing an issue where Vivaldi simply doesn't play audio at times and the only way to fix it temporarily is to close the browser, disconnect my headphones, reconnecting the headphones and then launching the browser again.

I also use Firefox in combination with Vivaldi, and the former does not seem to have this issue. I also tried other browsers via Flatpak and none of them seem to have this issue. Is there a fix on the way for it?

Here is my system information if needed:

OS: Ubuntu 23.10-x64

DE: Gnome 45

Kernel: Linux- 6.5.0-13-generic

Windowing system: Wayland