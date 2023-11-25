Audio does not work at times with the Vivaldi Flatpak
Hi there, I recently replaced my native Vivaldi install on my Ubuntu machine with the newly released Flatpak, and it does work as expected. But, I am experiencing an issue where Vivaldi simply doesn't play audio at times and the only way to fix it temporarily is to close the browser, disconnect my headphones, reconnecting the headphones and then launching the browser again.
I also use Firefox in combination with Vivaldi, and the former does not seem to have this issue. I also tried other browsers via Flatpak and none of them seem to have this issue. Is there a fix on the way for it?
Here is my system information if needed:
OS: Ubuntu 23.10-x64
DE: Gnome 45
Kernel: Linux- 6.5.0-13-generic
Windowing system: Wayland
edwardp Ambassador
@Azerty675849 The Vivaldi Flatpak is currently unofficial.
I can suggest submitting a bug report, include all of the information and post the bug report number (VB-xxxxxx) in this thread.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Azerty675849 said in Audio does not work at times with the Vivaldi Flatpak:
disconnect my headphones, reconnecting the headphones
USB? Bluetooth? With some such audio devices Vivaldi has a issue.
Would be interesting if the deb package https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.4.3160.44-1_amd64.deb runs nice?
Azerty675849
@DoctorG Well I have Sony's WH-Ch510 wireless headphones which I use on a daily basis, and the deb package does not seem to have such an issue. I personally prefer Flatpak over debs for GUI apps , hence I replaced the deb version of Vivaldi when the Flatpak version got released. I also tried other headphones and even my laptop speakers, and the same issue persists.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Azerty675849 Post a short line describing your issue at end of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92559/vivaldi-flatpak-version/.
So new users will know about issue in Vivaldi Flatpak.
Reporting a issue to Vivaldi bug tracker is not advised yet as Vivaldi Flatpak is still unoffcial and experimental.