Deleting Note focus jumps to bottom
-
Don't know if this is the right place for this but:
If I'm working in Notes (and I have a lot of them) and I delete a note at the top of the list, the cursor // focus jumps to "Trash" folder. This is a giant PITA. Is it possible to change this behavior? TIA
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider raising as a bug and in the meantime delete notes using panel Note view to workaround issue.
BTW seems issue is specific to Windows platform.
-
@yojimbo274064400 said in Deleting Note focus jumps to bottom:
Consider raising as a bug and in the meantime delete notes using panel Note view to workaround issue.
BTW seems issue is specific to Windows platform.
Raised as bug. TU
-
VB-101911 -> confirmed