The Tab Bar is not currently an editable toolbar.

The request is for a button that will go to the next/previous workspace with a single-click.

A Command Chain button can do that, but must be placed on the Navigation Bar, which seems to be the obvious place for buttons to navigate between workspaces. It can be positioned directly below the Workspaces button, to the left or right of the History Buttons.

Shortcuts are better, but only if you can remember them. Opening the workspace drop list only takes two clicks to choose any workspace.