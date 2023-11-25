Next / Previous Workspace Buttons in Workspace Tab Bar
RadekPilich
Add Next / Previous Workspace Buttons to the Workspace Tab Bar to allows cycling via workspaces with single click without having to add quick command buttons somewhere close to the workspace tab bar, but never truly where there should optimally be places - in the workspace tab bar.
Aaron Translator
Vivaldi has built-in Next / Previous Workspace commands, and you can create custom buttons.
barbudo2005
Make a Command chain:
Edit the Toolbar and select Command chains:
Drag and drop the Next button:
RadekPilich
@barbudo2005 @Aaron without having to add quick command buttons somewhere
without having to add quick command buttons somewhere
Pesala Ambassador
The Tab Bar is not currently an editable toolbar.
The request is for a button that will go to the next/previous workspace with a single-click.
A Command Chain button can do that, but must be placed on the Navigation Bar, which seems to be the obvious place for buttons to navigate between workspaces. It can be positioned directly below the Workspaces button, to the left or right of the History Buttons.
Shortcuts are better, but only if you can remember them. Opening the workspace drop list only takes two clicks to choose any workspace.