How export themes?
In the settings there is an 'export' button. When I click on it, I am asked to select a directory. The default format I see is
.zip. After choosing the directory I click on save - and nothing happens. I try another theme - same thing: No saving. What am I doing wrong?
mib3berlin
@Dancer18
Hi, you have to choose a file name in the file manager window, the theme is save as yourname.zip.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 On my Unbuntu 22 a GNOME file Save dialog appears and i have to give the zip a name.
All nice.
@mib3berlin @DoctorG Yes of course. Thank you! You both are right. I didn't see the line bc the cursor wasn't active there...
So it is solved easily guys!
Additional question: I would like to import the themes in snapshot. When I click on 'Open theme' there and navigate to the theme-directory I created before, I can't find a single theme there. Is there another trick?
Strange feeling when i am being called "guy". Synonym for "dude"?
I allow only "Gal" or Ma'am"!
Or do you like to be called Frollein or Miz? I can do that
DoctorG Ambassador
@Dancer18 Has the theme a file name like mein_theme.zip? If not it can not be found.
@DoctorG I missed to add the extension
.zip! That is why it was not visible...
Thank you for this feedback. I have to admit that I might not be very familiar with the correct use of
guys.
I wrote it because in many movies and video clips (even made by women talking like this) it is used for men and women as well. As most movies are made with political correctness nowadays, I thought it would be right.
However, I don't need to use it any longer when also women are to be adressed, dear lady!
BTW: It may be the same issue then in Italian: They call a mixed group of young men and women
ragazzi...
@Dancer18 Well, in communication the sender of a message should be aware that transmitted content could be interpreted different or misunderstood.
It is always good when we are aware what other person might feel in a communication.
@DoctorG So true. I am still learning. Maybe it is one of the main purposes of our living on Earth to be able to understand each other correctly...
@Dancer18 Oh, Ubuntu/Mint Cinnamon/GNOME does not add the .zip automatically in File dialog window? Troublesome.
Did not see that for KDE.
@DoctorG Yes, there still are some little things to be improved. Is KDE without faults?
@Dancer18 Each Desktop Environment has its own pet bugs It is always irritating with XFCE, Cinnamon, KDE, GNOME to see which made automatical in File dialog and which not. That is a testers heaven or hell to detect if a bug or not.