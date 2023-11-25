@DoctorG said in How export themes?:

Strange feeling when i am being called "guy". Synonym for "dude"?

I allow only "Gal" or Ma'am"! Or do you like to be called Frollein or Miz? I can do that

Thank you for this feedback. I have to admit that I might not be very familiar with the correct use of guys .

I wrote it because in many movies and video clips (even made by women talking like this) it is used for men and women as well. As most movies are made with political correctness nowadays, I thought it would be right.