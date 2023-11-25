Hi,

Today for seemingly no reason and with no errors displayed all Mail account passwords (and all stored passwords) were erased from my profile.

I am on the latest version of Vivaldi (Win 10, 64bit) 6.4.3160.44

I had to login to facebook again and an authorization window kept being created (new window) asking for Google login details to be entered.

Dismissing the window just resulted in the window appearing, again and again and again until finally I entered my Google login (one of my accounts is a google account) now I can login to that account using the client but passwords for all other mail accounts are erased from my profile.

There is a crashdump file from today, however there are crashdumps from several other days recently as well.

I didn't update windows or the Vivaldi client today, I was on the computer at the time the crashdump file was created and I didn't see any strange behaviour or any crash other than the behaviour mentioned above.

This all happened seemingly 'out of the blue' and I'm unsure how to proceed.

Of course I can manually reenter my passwords and I can backup my profile but clearly this behaviour of sudden erasing of passwords (has happened to at least on other user back in November though he thought it was related to Windows update) appears to be a fairly serious bug.

Please advise how best to proceed from here.