Resizing Extension Drop-Down
Hi,
I have an issue with the size of the extension window that opens when I click on an extension to enter data.
I run Manjaro 23 with KDE Plasma 5.27.
I adjusted the UI zoom to 120 and as a result the window that opens up when clicking on the extension icon is big - too big.
Seems like that has been increased beyond the rest of the UI.
Is there a way to individually resize only the extension window or does that always follow the UI zoom factor?
DoctorG Ambassador
@HaagenBl Extension popup/windows follow UI zoom.
If you need to resize the popup, you have to patch the extension's code, nothing for beginners.
Thanks. You confirmed my suspicion.