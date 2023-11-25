Hi,

I have an issue with the size of the extension window that opens when I click on an extension to enter data.

I run Manjaro 23 with KDE Plasma 5.27.

I adjusted the UI zoom to 120 and as a result the window that opens up when clicking on the extension icon is big - too big.

Seems like that has been increased beyond the rest of the UI.

Is there a way to individually resize only the extension window or does that always follow the UI zoom factor?