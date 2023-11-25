Something for the weekend – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3201.4
-
We know you wanted something new and shiny to play with this weekend, so here it is. Today’s snapshot includes, a wealth of fixes across the board and a bump up to Chromium 120.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
stardepp Translator
crazy happy first
-
@stardepp: well done!
-
stardepp Translator
-
stardepp Translator
@Ruarí But now enjoy your weekend
-
Delta updates seem to be broken still.
Speed dial thumbnails are broken for me, they all appear like this:
Reloading each one individually works, but it doesn't seem possible to reload a whole folder.
-
mib3berlin
@killchain
Hi, I cant reproduce it on Linux but I am not updated on Windows at moment.
Did you sync with another updated system?
I may wait a bit, this would be horror with 300 speed dials.
Cheers, mib
-
@killchain same here on Arch Linux.
Linu74
-
@killchain: Delta updates work here and have done consistently ever since you first mentioned this. So that is not something we can reproduce. Is anyone else having a problem with delta updates?
-
@ruarí: Any ideas what I can do to resolve the delta problem then? It's not a big issue, even 100 MB download in seconds, but, you know, it's bugging me
-
I have just forced the check for updates and my download was 49 mb, almost a full installer but not quite there, so there were LOTS of differences and this time delta couldn't work very well.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@killchain Have a look at the end of "%TEMP%\vivaldi_installer.log". If there is nothing personal in there you could attach it to a bug report and give me the bug number.
This is a small part of my log where you can see it downloading and extracting the delta without issue
[1125/095210.525:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(598)] Newer version is available: 6.5.3201.4 > 6.5.3189.3 [1125/095210.525:INFO:updatedownloader.cc(636)] Downloading a delta update from https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot-auto/Vivaldi.6.5.3189.3-6.5.3201.4.x64.delta.7z.cab [1125/095231.587:INFO:updatedownloader.cc(659)] Delta was downloaded and successfully extracted.
-
@iAN-CooG Yes Vivaldi.6.5.3189.3-6.5.3201.4.x64.delta.7z.cab is 46Mb and Vivaldi.6.5.3189.3-6.5.3201.4.delta.7z.cab 49Mb. The large sizes of these this time is because we jumped two major Chromium versions.
Nonetheless this is still A LOT smaller than the full installers, Vivaldi.6.5.3201.4.x64.exe is 112Mb and Vivaldi.6.5.3201.4.exe is 89Mb.
-
@Ruarí said in Something for the weekend – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3201.4:
@killchain Have a look at the end of "%TEMP%\vivaldi_installer.log". If there is nothing personal in there you could attach it to a bug report and give me the bug number.
Good pointer, thanks!
I think it answers my question. One of the lines goes like this:
[1125/121143.569:ERROR:install_worker.cc(155)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install.
I'm not sure what is trying to create firewall rules, but I'll be sure to check my firewall's rules next time. If it's that, then sorry for the false positives I reported.
If my suspicion is correct, then deltas and full installers are downloaded from different places, and a possible misconfiguration on my part blocks the deltas but not full installers. Does that sound right to you?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Yeah, now adding Contacts in Panel is working.
-
now vivaldi:// urls in panel with a proper V logo icon, nice
-
I fall asleep last night waiting for a snapshot and now I found a nice present on my desktop! Thanks @Ruarí! Have a nice weekend!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@killchain Creating firewall rules does only work if you had run Installer as Administrator in mode Advanced and install type "For All Users"; with installation type "Standalone" or "Install for User" the installer can not change firewall.
-
18th and updated
A lot of fixes
-
tonci.razmilic
It seems to me that this version does not refresh feeds in the given time.