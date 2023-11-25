@Ruarí said in Something for the weekend – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3201.4:

@killchain Have a look at the end of "%TEMP%\vivaldi_installer.log". If there is nothing personal in there you could attach it to a bug report and give me the bug number.

Good pointer, thanks!

I think it answers my question. One of the lines goes like this:

[1125/121143.569:ERROR:install_worker.cc(155)] Failed creating a firewall rules. Continuing with install.

I'm not sure what is trying to create firewall rules, but I'll be sure to check my firewall's rules next time. If it's that, then sorry for the false positives I reported.

If my suspicion is correct, then deltas and full installers are downloaded from different places, and a possible misconfiguration on my part blocks the deltas but not full installers. Does that sound right to you?