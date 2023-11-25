When fullscreen, clicking tabs opens new windows
GreenAsJade
I think it's since Sonoma, though I can't be sure that was the cause.
In any case, now when I have Vivaldi fullscreen and click on a tab, the tab leaps off the current window and creates a new fullscreen window.
This video shows it happening:
I've done the "troubleshooting checklist":
- Lastest Vivaldi
- No extensions
- Same in different profiles
- Same on different macbook machines (from 2019 Intel to 2021 M1 Max)
Irritatingly, restarting Vivaldi sometimes makes this behaviour stop, only for it to return unpredictably later
OakdaleFTL
@GreenAsJade In Catalina and previous versions. full-screens used Mission Control to create a new desktop space... Do you use the newer Stage Manager?
I've heard it sometimes has weird interactions with Mission Control's full-screens...
GreenAsJade
I think that I do not use it.
GreenAsJade
I've discovered that this seems to be happening only on an external monitor (which for me is most of the time).