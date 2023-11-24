Translators and Access
OliJen Translator
I used to translate English > Danish @ Brave - when I was active there.
I want to give the favor to this browser, at this time.
However, I am unable to find a place, where you can apply for Translations.
In the Nordic Countries, especially in the case of my country, Denmark - you will have a hard time gaining interest, as convenience, is more accepted than extra features.
My point being, I think this browser, deserve more users, and translating it to Danish, will certainly bring up the potential, by almost 6 million.
Take in the rest of the North, 27 million.
Most are hung up on Chrome, Edge and Firefox*, depending on the place of usage.
Either company policy, or simply a matter of convenience.
I want to change that. Breaking the barrier of language, is the first step.
mib3berlin
@OliJen
Hi, it is supported in Vivaldi, for the UI and translation of pages:
And text:
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
We don't yet have a local forum for Danish speakers.
mib3berlin
OliJen Translator
@mib3berlin Pensioners are not so keen on complicated matters. That's one of my motives for translating, so even the laziest of souls - will become part of the Vivaldi-family.
I still thank you, I've been contacted via DMs, and I am in the process of being given the authority, to translate to Danish.
Cheers!
OliJen Translator
@mib3berlin Yup, I wish my dear country, knew German, but oh lol.
Just been contacted, and currently on the way to start translating.
Appreciate the comment.
@OliJen, some good translators you can test
Extensions
Linguist (FOSS) or IM Translate (free proprietary)
or on Desktop
Crow Translate (the best, I think) (FOSS)
All three multi-engine