I used to translate English > Danish @ Brave - when I was active there.

I want to give the favor to this browser, at this time.

However, I am unable to find a place, where you can apply for Translations.

In the Nordic Countries, especially in the case of my country, Denmark - you will have a hard time gaining interest, as convenience, is more accepted than extra features.

My point being, I think this browser, deserve more users, and translating it to Danish, will certainly bring up the potential, by almost 6 million.

Take in the rest of the North, 27 million.

Most are hung up on Chrome, Edge and Firefox*, depending on the place of usage.

Either company policy, or simply a matter of convenience.

I want to change that. Breaking the barrier of language, is the first step.