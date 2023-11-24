I am able to login from Vivaldi on my tablet & phone, but when I try to login from my Mac (macOS Sonomo 14.1.1, M1), Vivaldi crashes.

I've deleted all extensions (there were 3 Avira ext. which weren't enabled, but I deleted them entirely). I've deleted Vivaldi & reinstalled it.

As long as I don't login, it's working fine. But I'd like to sync across my devices.

Is anyone else having a problem like this?