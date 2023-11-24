Mac M1 Vivaldi crashes when trying to login for sync
-
I am able to login from Vivaldi on my tablet & phone, but when I try to login from my Mac (macOS Sonomo 14.1.1, M1), Vivaldi crashes.
I've deleted all extensions (there were 3 Avira ext. which weren't enabled, but I deleted them entirely). I've deleted Vivaldi & reinstalled it.
As long as I don't login, it's working fine. But I'd like to sync across my devices.
Is anyone else having a problem like this?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @wputler!
Try logging in to Sync on Mac again to cause the browser to crash. After doing that, please check whether any crash logs were created. If there's a new crash log, please send it to our devs via the bog report form on https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/, so they could look into the issue and fix the bug.
You'll find directions for locating the crash log file and instructions for reporting crashes on https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-macos/.