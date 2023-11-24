Search field clears my search text
-
Colin.Hoppe
I use Vivaldi and have the separate search field on screen, which has been working fine for years.
Recently - maybe the past couple of Vivaldi updates - having typed my search text, the moment I hit Enter, it clears the search text. It didn't use to do this.
When the text was NOT cleared, I could see the text I used and amend it readily and hit Enter again. Simple.
It doesn't seem to matter which search engine I use, the text is cleared.
I'm using the latest version of Windows 10 and latest Vivaldi
Why did it change ? Can I have the old way back again please ?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Colin-Hoppe It is a known issue. A fix is coming soon.
-
such a hassle. Hope the fix, fixes it. Is there a link to the bug report or something that tracks this?
It's the same on OSX and linux too.
Too bad no tests covered this.
-
mib3berlin
@nullsteph
Hi, the bug tracker is not public.
It is not only a fix but a new setting, some user want to clear the text for the next search.
It is published in the latest snapshot (Beta) Vivaldi 6.5.
-
Have just installed 6.5.3206.24 (beta) and yes it works ... yaay.
Thanks mib3berlin.
-
mib3berlin
@hangbill
Fine but I hope you don't install it over 6.4.
You are now on the snapshot and cant go back to stable!
If the next stable 6.5 is released there is a short time stable is newer than the snapshot then you can try.
I use the snapshot all the time, it is mostly very stable and you get all the new interesting features.
-
I did install over, didn't think about that.
Unless there some serious security issue with snapshot will just use that until stable is out. Or I can always uninstall snapshot when stable is released and get back onto stable. Will remember in future not to override, ie keep snapshot in separate location. Thanks again