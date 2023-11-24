I use Vivaldi and have the separate search field on screen, which has been working fine for years.

Recently - maybe the past couple of Vivaldi updates - having typed my search text, the moment I hit Enter, it clears the search text. It didn't use to do this.

When the text was NOT cleared, I could see the text I used and amend it readily and hit Enter again. Simple.

It doesn't seem to matter which search engine I use, the text is cleared.

I'm using the latest version of Windows 10 and latest Vivaldi

Why did it change ? Can I have the old way back again please ?