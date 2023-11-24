Take back orginal share icon
-
Hello,
After last update the share icon has been changed in menu bar.
Can you please take back the
orginal share icon
It is so confusing, if you have two or more different icons that are assignate to same thing like now.
Thank you.
-
Yes, please bring back the old icon. It's so confusing to have this random thing in the menu, I thought the update messed up my menu settings. The three connected dots are used system-wide, seeing some weird arrow coming out of a hole is so weird.
-
mib3berlin
@kjhank
Hi, this is the Apple icon for share, I guess they have no problem to use it.
This bug is reported to the bug tracker and confirmed, iirc it has higher priority than standard.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin Huh, I've been using a Mac for nearly a decade now and don't recall this icon. Although I generally have trouble recognizing icons, I'm more of a label kind of guy, so maybe that's my issue.
Good to know, thanks!
-