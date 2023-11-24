install vivaldi in samsung tablet
-
I can´t install vivaldi browser in tablet samsung galaxt tab S
. What can I do ?
-
@juantre Have you tried installing Vivaldi from the Google Play Store? That's basically the standard way for all Android apps.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
@juantre can you provide more details? Are you getting an error message?
You should be able to download it from here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vivaldi.browser&hl=en&gl=US
-
-
This tablet is not compatible with this app
-
@juantre
Hi. this tablet is 10 Years old and run Android 6.1, Vivaldi support Android 7 but the next version will kick this, too.
Can you check your Android version?
Cheers, mib
-
Yes is Android 6.0.1
-
@juantre
To my knowledge no Chromium browser support Android 6 anymore.
Firefox seems to support it but in the long run you have to update your hardware, I fear.
Cheers, mib
-
Do we have an archive he could get an old version from? I know I can find old versions of Opera that would work on 6.0.1 ...
-
@juantre @sgunhouse
Hi and yes, you can try older version of Vivaldi.
Maybe 5.8 or 6.0 are working:
https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=android
Cheers, mib