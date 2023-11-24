In my experience, the Ad blocker options are very powerful in Vivaldi for the most part (I understand that most of this functionality comes from external blocklists). But there are still some cases when I visit websites when it's not perfect and some Ads are still present from URLs not on my blocklists. Is it possible to add a functionally to add specific URLs to a personal blocklist (possibly from a personal local blocklist) to avoid these fringe cases? What I mean by saying a context option is that most of the time you can long press on an Ad to see its URL. Being able to automatically block that URL from a context option would be really useful. A feature like this would put more power into the user's hands to control what content they'd like to see on the web. Thanks!