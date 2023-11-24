Option to hide the Vivaldia banner
-
Hello,
First, I want to thank you for all the nice features that you have added to Vivaldi over the years.
However, one feature that I have never really understood is the Vivaldia game. I don't mind it being in the browser as long as it can be hidden (as it has been until recently), but the new banner that forcefully appeared on the "Page cannot be loaded" page is simply ugly:
And unlike for Speed Dial, there is no way to hide it.
Is it please possible to add a simple checkbox in the settings for disabling the banner? Then I'll be a happy Vivaldi user again, recommending the browser to everyone around
Thank you,
Zdeněk
-
+1! It's ugly, it doesn't blend with the theme and I want to hide it too, please!
-
@kasnerz, Ican't reproduce it, no banner here. In the settingof the Homepage desmark Vivaldia Game
Muy Home/New Tab page, I don't use Speed Dial page, the bookmark bar is faster.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@kasnerz Do you have a link to any page that fails to load?
-
It happens any time when a page cannot be loaded, for example when you are disconnected from the internet.
Here is a full screenshot of the user interface (although a video would be more appropriate since the banner is animated ).
-
mib3berlin
@kasnerz
How often do you get this page, I never saw it using Vivaldi 10-12 hours a day on Windows, Linux and mobile.
To choose a different browser because of "I don't like the error page" is really a bit exaggerated.
Do you like this better?
Cheers, mib
-
I see it quite often on unreliable wi-fi networks, which is not that uncommon if you travel with your laptop.
And, well, the dinosaur is at least visually aligned with the rest of the page. The Vivaldia banner looks like a very cheap advertisement.