Hello,

First, I want to thank you for all the nice features that you have added to Vivaldi over the years.

However, one feature that I have never really understood is the Vivaldia game. I don't mind it being in the browser as long as it can be hidden (as it has been until recently), but the new banner that forcefully appeared on the "Page cannot be loaded" page is simply ugly:

And unlike for Speed Dial, there is no way to hide it.

Is it please possible to add a simple checkbox in the settings for disabling the banner? Then I'll be a happy Vivaldi user again, recommending the browser to everyone around

Thank you,

Zdeněk