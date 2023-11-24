Is there a way to save selected tabs as a session without also saving all of the workspaces? Right now, everything is saved in the session and re-opened when I want to open the session.

In the example below: I selected two tabs and saved them as a session. In the sessions panel, I can see that all of the background workspaces were also saved, and if I open that session they will be opened as well: I find this very confusing and not useful for decluttering.

My expectation would be to be able to only save those two tabs (in this example) as a session, and when I decide to open it I can choose to load that in a new window or as a workspace in my current one.

Am I doing something wrong?