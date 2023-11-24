Unsolved Saving sessions without workspaces
Is there a way to save selected tabs as a session without also saving all of the workspaces? Right now, everything is saved in the session and re-opened when I want to open the session.
In the example below: I selected two tabs and saved them as a session. In the sessions panel, I can see that all of the background workspaces were also saved, and if I open that session they will be opened as well: I find this very confusing and not useful for decluttering.
My expectation would be to be able to only save those two tabs (in this example) as a session, and when I decide to open it I can choose to load that in a new window or as a workspace in my current one.
Am I doing something wrong?
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoveVavide You need to use menu File → Save All Tabs as Session and do not tick "All Workspaces" in popup.
DoveVavide
Thanks, but it doesn't seem to work unfortunately
I still get all the workspaces saved with the session
@DoveVavide
Hi, it say so but t doesn't save it.
Do you use the Sessions panel?
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin : yes, I'm using the Session panel
Are you saying that the workspaces are not saved in the session but they are shown in the session panel? Is it a bug then?
@DoveVavide
Yes, I would call it a bug, visually.
Can you check with Edit/View content from the context menu?
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoveVavide Yes, i can reproduce it; this is a bug.
Thanks - just to clarify, is it only a visualization bug or in term what get saved as a session?
@DoveVavide
I guess only the developer know what really happen.
Report what happen for you, @DoctorG or me can confirm internally and add more information if needed.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib